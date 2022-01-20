Pet Connection: Meet Abby

Looking for love in all the right places.

We’re heading toward Valentine’s Day coming up soon — and you may be on the lookout for that special someone to spend the holiday on.

And why not take a chance on a new love this year?

Abby the leopard gecko is looking for love too.

She’s a cute and friendly little lady who’s available for adoption from Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic rescue.

Kritter Krazy is the region’s only rescue that specializes in reptiles of all species, as well as rabbits, hedgehogs, guinea pigs and other animals that aren’t dogs and cats.

Rescue founder Tasha Gorentz introduces us to the lovely Abby in this week’s Pet Connection profile.

https://www.facebook.com/KKRERESCUE