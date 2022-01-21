LIVE: Stick It To Cancer

Stick with them, they've making good things happen.

Since the snow and the cold seem to be sticking around for awhile, why not celebrate it this weekend?

You can come out to support a great cause and seeing local young athletes strut their stuff on the ice.

This Saturday, the Stick it to Cancer fundraiser takes over the Scheels arena.

Young hockey players from Fargo’s high school teams will take to the ice all day long.

The money they raise from the games goes to local families struggling through a tough medical diagnosis.

The yearly fundraiser started more than a decade ago by hockey moms hoping to help a fellow mom through her cancer treatments.

They’ve kept it going through a tough pandemic year in 2020, and this time, they’re hoping for their biggest fundraising year yet.

Stick It To Cancer’s Stephanie Astrup took a break from last-minute preparations and Zoomed in live to talk to the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about their hopes to raise more money for local families than ever before.

https://www.facebook.com/Stick-it-to-Cancer-2022-1938387256378587/