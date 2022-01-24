Moorhead City Council votes down mask requirement

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead city leaders reject a mask requirement for indoor public places similar to one in Rochester by a vote of three to five.

Councilmember Shelly Dahlquist made the motion after the council passed a resolution urging people to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Shelly Carlson said she was against a mask mandate since the city does not have the capacity to enforce it.

If the emergency resolution had passed, businesses would have been able to have someone trespassed for not wearing a face mask.

“If we are not getting people to comply when we politely ask, we need to make it stronger,” Council Member Shelly Dahlquist said.

“Everyone’s all jacked up about the new library. Where is that money going to come from? People spending money in our businesses. There is no reason that we need to tell our businesses what they can and can’t do,” Council Member Matthew Gilbertson said.

Councilmembers White, Dahlquist and Lindaas were the only members to vote in favor of a mask requirement.