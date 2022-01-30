Gov. Burgum Joins Others Looking To Fast-Track Infrastructure Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — The nation’s governors are looking for ways to fast-track infrastructure projects.

They met in Washington, D.C. on Saturday with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

They are seeking guidelines on spending new federal money on infrastructure, including bridges.

A 2021 analysis by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association found 36% of all bridges in the country are in need of major repair work or should be replaced.

“I think it’s important to every state but a rural state like North Dakota, we’re feeding the world and we’re providing the fuel and energy for the world, infrastructure is key,” said Burgum.

The annual Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association continues through Monday.