People Asked To Search Property For Missing Man in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — People in Grand Forks are being asked to check their property for a missing man.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Valdez was last seen on Sunday in the downtown area by Level 10 night club.

Valdez was wearing a green winter jacket with a fur lined hood and a black baseball hat.

Police are asking people in the area to check sheds, gazebos, RVs and parked vehicles.

They are conducting a search today of the Greenway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Forks Police.

Call: 701-787-8000

Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook or website

App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app