Pet Connection: Meet Burr

A huge hug to demonstrate just how gigantic this dog really is.

There is still plenty of dog to go around at our area shelters.

And we do mean plenty.

This week’s Pet Connection profile is a lot of dog for any family.

We’re meeting Burr, a big fellow who comes to us from 4 Luv of Dog rescue.

Burr is a mastiff-Great Bernard mix, two great big breeds who make for a great mix in this young guy.

He’s about a year and a half old, but he’s already learned a lot of great skills in his young life.

He’s already well socialized, so he gets along with both people and other dogs.

He loves to be touched, is extremely gentle, has great leash manners, and has no concept of how big he is, so he thinks he’s a lap dog.

He’s already neutered, is up to date on all his shots, and is microchipped.

Another bonus(?) you’d be getting with this big boy: extra slobber and some truly fantastic forehead wrinkles.

Whoever takes home this fellow is going to be one very lucky pet parent.

Fore more information on big Burr, check out the link below.

And don’t forget to make a donation to his shelter, 4 Luv of Dog, or one of our other wonderful pet rescue organizations in the region so they can keep doing all the great work they do to make our community a better place.