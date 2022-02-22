Cramer, Hoeven introduce TRUCKERS Act

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven are co-sponsoring a bill that would exempt non-U.S. citizen commercial truck drivers from vaccination requirements when temporarily entering the United States from Canada or Mexico.

The bill is called the Terminating Reckless and Unnecessary Checks Known to Erode Regular Shipping (TRUCKERS) Act.

“Vaccine mandates for truckers to enter the U.S. from Mexico and Canada are an extreme abuse of power with far-reaching consequences, Cramer said. “We’re suffering through a supply chain crisis, and we need every trucker moving every product to every consumer and every place possible.”

The bill is being introduced as truck drivers who oppose mandates prepare for a series of convoys to Washington, DC. There are plans for one of the convoys to travel through Minot, Bismarck and Fargo on March 3.

Trucker protests in Canada closed some Ports of Entry and shut down key parts of Ottawa for more than three weeks.

Cramer said “Truck drivers are the backbone of America’s economy. My dad was a truck driver and I know firsthand how critical these men and women are to getting products flowing to American families and businesses again.”

Other co-sponsors of the bill include Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Braun of Indiana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Roger Marshall of Kansas.