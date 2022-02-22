UPDATE: I-29 & I-94 Both Open, No Travel Advised

MnDOT has closed Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR Update 8:30pm 02/22/22) — The continued storm has led to a number of flight cancellations at Fargo’s Hector International Airport.

As far as the roads, both I-29 and I-94 are back open but no travel is advised due to blowing snow and dangerously brutal wind chills.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says speeds are reduced.

A number of roads in southeastern North Dakota may be down to one lane or blocked due to snow drifts.

19th Avenue North in Fargo is also closed due to blowing snow.

You could face a fine up to 250 dollars for going around a road closure device in North Dakota.

MnDOT has issued a no travel advisory for several state and federal highways in Big Stone, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin counties.

High winds and blowing snow have created dangerous whiteout conditions and drifting snow.

Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge is closed due to multiple vehicles and drifting snow blocking the highway making it impassable.

Fines run up to $1,000 and possible jail time for ignoring road closures in Minnesota.

**Original Story Below**

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — I-29 from Fargo to South Dakota has reopened, but I-94 to Jamestown remains closed.

Highway Patrol says plow operators are helping them clear abandoned or stuck vehicles.

Extremely low visibility is preventing them from re-opening the interstate.

They also encourage truckers to stop in Bismarck or Steele since truck parking is limited in Jamestown.

19th Avenue North in Fargo is also closed due to blowing snow.

You could face a fine up to $250 for going around a road closure device in North Dakota.

MnDOT has closed Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge.

They say multiple vehicles and drifting snow are blocking the highway making it impassable.

In Minnesota, fines run up to $1,000 and possible jail time for ignoring road closures.

A number of flights at Hector International Airport in Fargo have also been canceled.

Check the flight status for more information.