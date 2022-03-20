Fire In Unattached Garage in South Fargo Results in $60,000 in Damage

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Firefighters are called to an unoccupied and unattached garage on fire Sunday morning around 7:30 in south Fargo.

The first fire crew on scene reported smoke and flames coming from the fully involved three-stall garage.

They were able to quickly put it out without the fire spreading to other buildings.

The damage estimate is $60,000.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.