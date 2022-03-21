Authorities: Alcohol a Factor in UTV Crash That Hurt Driver and Young Passengers

WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says two volunteer firemen out hunting came across a crashed UTV along County Road 139 early Sunday evening.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Shawna Holmquist of Nimrod.

She was taken to Tri-County Healthcare and later moved due to serious injuries.

A juvenile passenger in the front of the UTV was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare.

Two other juveniles were thrown from the bed of the UTV but only have minor scrapes and bruises.

None of them were wearing seatbelts or helmets.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.