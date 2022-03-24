Pet Connection: Meet Fern

A critter so cute, she's practically bacon to be taken home with you.

We’re really hamming it up this morning on Pet Connection.

Okay, we admit that was a totally tasteless joke.

But we’re sow wild to introduce you to this pet, we just can’t help it.

After all, she’s a total babe.

Fern the potbellied pig is a first for our long-running pet adoption segment.

She’s a dainty young lady of about 60 pounds, much smaller than potbellied pigs can get at their biggest.

She’s housetrained and great with other girls.

She has an aversion to men, so she’d be better off in a household headed up by a woman instead.

Tasha Gorentz from Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue joins us this week to introduce us to this beautiful girl who needs some love and a family to call her own.

For more information on Fern, and to find out about their fun-for-the-whole-family fundraiser with the Fargo Force coming up next month, check out their website here:

https://www.kritterkrazyrescue.com/