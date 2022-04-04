Ponemah Man Gets 12 Years in Prison For 2nd Degree Murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — A Ponemah, Minnesota man is sentenced to 12 years in prison for murdering a woman he was dating on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

24-year-old William Jones the 4th pleaded guilty to second degree murder back in October.

Court documents show Jones repeatedly assaulted the woman he lived with in November 2019.

She was left in the house unconscious for almost two days before Jones’ mother arrived and contacted authorities.

The victim was flown to Sanford in Fargo where she died that same month.