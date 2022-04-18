Fargo Theatre celebrates Patriots’ Day with screening of Revolution

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Theatre hosts one of North Dakota’s first in-person Patriots’ Day events since Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill making it a state holiday in 2019.

Patriots Day commemorates the Battles of Lexington, Concord and Menotomy which are some of the first of the Revolutionary War.

Many events weren’t held in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic.

Event organizer Jim Shaw dressed in traditional 18th century clothing to introduce the film “Revolution” starring Al Pacino.

“This marks the 247th anniversary of the start of that war that led, of course, to the United States of America and all of the freedoms that we enjoy,” Patriots’ Day event organizer Jim Shaw said.

“Our young people are understanding how fragile and precious our freedoms are as they see the invasion of Ukraine,” North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler said.

North Dakota is one of five states where Patriots’ Day is a state holiday.