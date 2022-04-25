Flood Fighting In Rural Steele County, North Dakota

STEELE CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Emergency crews are using a boat to shuttle firemen and other rescue personnel back and forth from a house surrounded by water.

The farmstead in Steele County had dike protection, but it failed last night.

Fire crews from Hatton and Northwood were able to bring pumps online in an attempt to help save the family’s home.

Several roads in the county remain closed, although Steele County Road 8 north of County Road 23 recently reopened.