Moorhead church hosts first lunch since 2019 roof collapse

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The St. Francis de Sales Church hosts its first salad lunch since a roof collapse in March of 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Moorhead church continues the “return to normal” procedure as each member had to pay $10 for the buffet.

Churchgoers and friends stopped by to enjoy their lunches in a festival of good vibes and unity with a chance to win a prize for home.

“We had an accident with the snow few years ago where the roof collapsed in here but we’re recouping from that they did a beautiful job fixing it up. It’s a function where we get together and of course after COVID where nobody was doing anything. It’s good for just meeting people again,” Church member John Villiard said.