Halstad Man Killed In Crash On Highway 75 Monday Identified

Passenger From Hendrum Has Life-Threatening Injuries

NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Halstad, Minnesota man is dead after rolling his vehicle south of Halstad around 7:30 Monday night.

Minnesota State Patrol says 22-year-old Cole Falconer was driving south on Highway 75 when he lost control on a curve and rolled in a ditch.

He died at the scene.

A passenger, 22-year-old Calvin Reinhart of Hendrum, is in a Fargo hospital with life threatening injuries.