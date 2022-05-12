Watch: Apartment fire displaces 28 Fargo residents

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from the roof of the building, and tenants of the building were rapidly evacuating.

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building on fire at 605 11th St S. shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Initial reports indicated “flames showing.”

It took just under an hour to extinguish the fire. 28 tenants have been displaced.

There were no injuries.

Eight cats were found and removed from the building, all unharmed and reunited with their owners.

The 12-unit apartment complex will need extensive repairs before it can be reoccupied.

The Red Cross is assisting the tenants with temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A preliminary damage estimate is not yet available.