Applications Open For Housing Help in Minnesota Due To COVID-19

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Minnesota Housing announces applications are now open for Home Help MN.

It’s a program to provide financial assistance to homeowners who are late on their mortgages or other housing-related expenses like property taxes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds are limited, so people are asked to apply early.

The last day for applications is June 17.

For more information, you are asked to visit the HomeHelpMN.org website.