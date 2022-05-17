NDSU welcomes President David Cook

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – David Cook is North Dakota State University’s 15th president and is excited to take the university to new heights.

Cook comes from the University of Kansas where he was Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs and Economic Development. He says he can’t feel the shoes of former President Dean Bresciani, but wants to bring his passion and love for the university.

“Probably here from day one throughout the summer it’s going to be a lot of listening getting out there and listening to what people have to say with field days. I’m going to criss cross across the state for two weeks with field days, hearing what everybody across the state is looking for in the new president,” Cook said.

Cook realizes the importance of the impact the university has on the community. He wants to address sloping student retention rates and continue to strengthen relationships with local businesses with student internships that will hopefully lead to jobs, and keep them in the state of North Dakota.

“It’s about how do we work better with the transfer market, how do we work better with non-traditional students, taking a look in terms of what we have to offer in terms of academic programs and how that truly aligns with the workforce needs in the state,” Cook said.

Cook says a great foundation has already been set and it feels good to not have to start from ground zero. And as a first generation college student, Cook says his personal principles on education align with NDSU.

“We have a great mission here being a land grant is an incredible institution university to have in any state, and especially here. So, living out those ideals of being a land grant, serving the state critical, continuing to be student centered, we’re talking about online, we’re talking about enrollment, we’re talking about retention. That’s all about doing our best for our students,” Cook said.

When asked about online versus in-person learning he says there is no either or and both can be effective.

The future of Bison athletics was also addressed.

“There’s a lot of great things about athletics at North Dakota State, I have talked to Matt Larsen quite a bit, we’re continuing to talk. I’ve got a lot more to learn in that space before I would jump into making any kind of big discussions,” Cook said.