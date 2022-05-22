Significant Smoke Damage After Recalled Dehumidifier Starts on Fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A house has significant smoke damage after a dehumidifier and a water filtering system starts on fire.

Crews were called to 1137 8th Street North just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

There was heavy black smoke coming from the basement from the plastic on fire when they arrived.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 to replace belonging.

No one was hurt or displaced.

Fire officials say the brand of dehumidifier involved in the fire, made by Gree, was recalled in 2013 because they were involved in numerous fires.