North Dakota marijuana advocates surpass 50% of signatures to qualify for ballot

“DRIVE THRU” SIGNING EVENTS WILL BE HELD THIS WEEKEND IN FARGO, BISMARCK, GRAND FORKS

FARGO (KVRR) – A group that supports legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota says more than half of the signatures needed to place on the issue on the ballot have already been collected.

New Approach North Dakota says after six weeks of gathering signatures, more than 9,000 people have signed its petition. 15,582 valid signatures are needed.

“We are grateful to the thousands of North Dakotans who have signed our petition to put a responsible cannabis legalization measure on the ballot this November,” campaign manager David Owen said.

“Thanks to voters’ overwhelming support for sensible reform, we have been able to reach the halfway point of our signature drive in just over 40 days.”

Beginning this weekend, the group will conduct “drive thru” signing events in Fargo, Bismarck and Grand Forks.

DRIVE THRU SIGNING EVENT SCHEDULE:

1111 2nd Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102 West parking lot of Tochi Products

Saturday, June 4: 11AM–7PM CT Sunday, June 5: 11AM–7PM CT

4007 State St, Bismarck, ND 58503 Parking lot of office building

Saturday, June 4: 11AM–7PM CT Sunday, June 5: 11AM–7PM CT

305 N Washington St, Grand Forks, ND 58203 Parking lot of Ojata Records

Saturday, June 4: 11AM–5PM CT Sunday, June 5: 11AM–5PM CT