LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Leonard

Lovely Leonard is live in studio!

They don’t come much more lovable than Leonard — or more lovely, for that matter.

He made the rounds asking all of us in the studio for pets and scratches when he came in with Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad.

At about three and a half, Leonard is about the easiest age you can adopt a dog at.

He’s done with the puppy crazies and the behavior issues that can come with young dogs, but he’s still got a whole, long, healthy life ahead of him.

And Leonard looks in this video like a totally chill, laid-back guy — but don’t let that fool you.

That’s just his need for belly rubs winning out over his need to play.

As a blue heeler/australian cattle dog mix, he’s a blend of some of the most playful, high-energy breeds around.

He’s also a blend of two of the smartest breeds, so he’s always down to learn new tricks and fun new behaviors.

He’s house-trained, neutered, and up to date on all his shots.

Amazingly, this guy was in the pound before he was scooped up by Homeward’s rescue workers.

This charmer gets along well with most people, but because of his active nature, he’d probably find a home with slightly older kids to be the easiest fit.

If you think Leonard should be the new love in your life, check out his profile on our website, kvrr.com.

And don’t forget about your chance to help raise funds for dogs like Leonard, and cats too, at the annual PAWS Walk coming up next month at Rheault Farm.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-dogs/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=18179970&petIndex_0=0