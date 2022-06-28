LIVE: Rule The Red With River Keepers

Keep hold of your patience, it's almost time!

Are you ready for the Red?

Because it’s finally ready for you.

the flooding that kept the red river above its banks earlier this spring and in the first few days of summer is finally down.

And that means it’s safe to use again for recreationalists.

The nonprofit group River keepers is gearing up again this season for its canoe and kayak rentals next to the Hjemkomst Center, and for their summer river excursions and races.

They’re also launching their very first ever virtual fishing tournament called Rule the Red.

You can enter for biggest walleye, biggest catfish, and you don’t even have to land one of those species to compete and win cash prizes.

River Keepers’ Christine Holland joined the Morning Show live to talk with Emily Welker about the new fishing competition and the summer of fun to come.