Highway patrol investigating fatal motorcycle crash

FARGO (KVRR) – A 36-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-94 near West Fargo.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 341.

While traveling westbound, the rider of the motorcycle lost control. The motorcycle began to wobble, and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcycle came to rest on the median shoulder.

The man was not wearing a helmet. His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.