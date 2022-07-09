Red River Market draws big crowd with many vendors

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The Red River Market in Downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square is buzzing with energy.

There were over 30 local vendors all within a 200 mile radius. People were able to buy food, jewelry and clothing among other things.

Organizers say it’s a prime opportunity to draw the community out and have clean family appropriate fun. The crowd was bigger than expected which gives organizers more reassurance the market is needed.

“I think that the community response shows kind of the need that we had to have a space to gather, and with the outdoor space post covid people feeling good enough to come out today really feels good to see,” said Lesley Anne Buegel, the Programming Coordinator Red River Market.

They will be at the same location Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.