Unoccupied Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire in Emerado, ND

EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A mobile home is destroyed by fire just after midnight in Emerado, North Dakota.

Emerado Fire Department was sent to the 400 block of East Emery Avenue around 12:40 Sunday morning for a reported structure fire.

They arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

Neighboring homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.