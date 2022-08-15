LIVE: New Study Suggests Screen Time Effects Overblown

Plus, expert tips on transitioning your kids from summer screen time to school time.

There’s a new study out that suggests children may not be harmed as much as by screen time as some people previously thought.

Scientists at a Hungarian University studied kids four to six years old.

They found mobile devices don’t make kids more hyperactive than they already are.

So we had local child development experts take a look at the new information and give us their take on it.

Child therapist Kat Tidd is with the Village Family Service Center.

She said based on some of the information released from the study, it’s not time to do a free-for-all on your kids’ screen time just yet.

While screen time may not give children hyperactivity who aren’t already hyperactive, it can come with drawbacks, Tidd said.

It can hamper their social development, which is a major component of what they learn in school.

If you want to make the transition easier for you and your kid from summer screen time to school time, start setting limits now, Tidd said.

Make sure you say specifically to your child how much time they’re allowed to have.

It’s also good to model screen time limits yourself.

Think of it more as family screen time limits, not just kids’, Tidd said.

Tidd sat down on the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about how make sure you can get kids focused back on the classroom in the next couple of weeks.

