Jamestown Police Chief Assaulted After Chase

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger was assaulted following a pursuit Tuesday.

42-year-old Jeremiah Mihulka of rural Stutsman County is facing 13 charges including fleeing, reckless driving, resisting arrest and others.

Police say Edinger tried to stop Mihulka around 5 pm Tuesday for driving recklessly.

He stopped after a five-block chase and assaulted the police chief during the arrest.

Three unidentified members of the public assisted in taking Mihulka into custody following the scuffle.

Edinger received only minor injuries.

