Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged.

Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot.

He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving under suspension and having no liability insurance.

A Bismarck man was driving the SUV that crashed into the stalled tow truck near Tower City.

His wife, 43-year-old Kelli Hagerott, was killed, and their two daughters were seriously hurt.

They were returning home from a volleyball tournament in Minnesota.