Man In Mental Health Crisis Climbs Sanford Medical Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man going through a mental health crisis climbs the side of Sanford Medical Center in south Fargo.

Fargo Police say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. and emergency responders and negotiators were called to the scene.

The man was safely brought down from the side of the hospital three hours later.

He was taken for an evaluation.

The man’s name has not been released.