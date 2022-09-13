LIVE: Out of the Darkness Walk

A step into the light after a time of darkness for so many of us.

It’s been a long, dark and winding road for a lot of us for the past two-plus years of the pandemic, and everything from isolation to inflation has taken its toll.

Health experts say mental health issues are creating a struggle for people of all ages.

So before you reach the breaking point, you can make a connection.

This weekend, people from around the region will gather at the Scheels Arena in South Fargo for the 17th annual Out of the Darkness Walk.

The yearly suicide prevention event is described as “a journey of remembrance, hope, and support” by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

It’s a chance for people to learn about resources in the region that can help you through the hard parts and bolster your mental health.

It’ll also give you a chance to connect with and support survivors, families, and friends touched by suicide.

Tristan Ross is one of them, and one of the organizers of this weekend’s event.

In recent years he’s seen it grow from a crowd of hundreds, to thousands strong.

Ross joined the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about why coming out for the walk is a way to remember you’re not alone, no matter how dark it might seem.

And if you need help right now, call 988.

Out of the Darkness Community Walk: SUNDAY, September 18, Scheels Arena, South Fargo, 5225 31st Ave S.

https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=8551