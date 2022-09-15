Arthur Kollie Found Guilty In Murder of Fargo Teen

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Arthur Kollie was found guilty on all counts by a jury at the Cass County Courthouse on Thursday.

He was convicted of attacking and killing 14-year-old Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen in broad daylight in summer 2021.

On the final day of witness testimony Wednesday, Kollie’s sister and counselors and employees from Fraser were called to the stand.

The drop-in center manager testified that she last saw Kollie a day or two before Paulsen was murdered.

She says he seemed to be struggling a little bit with his mental health.

Kollie’s sister believed her brother was suffering from paranoia and it had gotten worse over time.