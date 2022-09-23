Rep. Fischbach selling items with ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ on them on campaign website

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach doesn’t believe it’s a controversy that she’s selling seven items on her website with the term “Let’s go, Brandon” on them.

At an October 2021 NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway, Brandon Brown won his first Xfinity Series. The crowd behind him chanted “F*** Joe Biden.” An NBC reporter suggested they were cheering “Let’s go, Brandon.”

Fischbach says Democrats came up with the fact it was an offensive slogan adding the saying is, quote, “part of our society.” The Republican didn’t answer if she doesn’t respect President Biden.

“Define ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ then for me,” Reporter Austin Erickson asked.

“You know, I just want to thank you so much for asking about it and they are selling, they are very popular,” Fischbach said.

“So you don’t believe it says ‘F Joe Biden?'” Erickson asked.

“It says ‘Let’s go, Brandon,” Fischbach explained.