Canada Ending COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Saturday, U.S. Urged To Follow Suit

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Canada is getting rid of pandemic-related border restrictions that have been in place for two and a half years.

Canadian officials say they are removing all COVID-19 travel restrictions starting October 1.

That includes testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for people entering Canada.

A transportation official says travelers will also no longer be required to undergo health checks or wear masks for travel on planes or trains.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer is calling on the Biden administration to follow suit and end pandemic restrictions in the U.S.

In a statement, Cramer says “especially the state’s border towns, rely on commerce and visitors from our neighbors to the north.”