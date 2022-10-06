Pet Connection: Meet Joker

Joker Loves People And Comes With No Adoption Fee From Homeward Animal Shelter

Joker loves people.

The Pit Bull, who’s nearly 6 years old, loves to snuggle no matter who you are. That includes adults and kids alike.

He’s been looking for a home to snuggle up in for a long time. Today marks 343 days he’s been in the care of Homeward Animal Shelter. That’s too long.

That might be because he has allergies and need special food and medication. But Homeward’s Heather Klefstad says it doesn’t cost much more than normal dog food.

He also does need to be the only pet in the home. But he gives you so much love you won’t need any other pets.

Joker even has command of the English language. He knows how to use speaking buttons to ask for food, go outside, or say “I love you.”

If you’re still on the fence about Joker, just know his adoption fee is covered 100% by a generous donor. You don’t have to pay a penny in adoption fees for this lovable guy.

Joker needs a home. If you can swoop in and rescue him, check out more about him by clicking here.