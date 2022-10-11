Fargo Fire Dept. on exit drill tips for 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week

This year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Fire Department is encouraging the community to participate in the 100th annual National Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the campaign is about practicing exit drills in your home with your loved ones so you know your two ways out.

He says this practice is vital to make sure you know your loved ones abilities in case they do need help which can be incorporated into the plan.

He adds it’s important to test your alarms in your home.

“We’re looking for smoke alarms. So, make sure you test your smoke alarm because just having one isn’t enough. We want to know that it’s working, and also carbon monoxide alarms. Both need to be tested to make sure they’re working and if they need to be replaced, replace them and make sure they have working batteries in them,” Erickson says.

He says it’s important to be mindful of your exits and says you and your loved ones should determine a meeting spot to ensure everyone’s safety.