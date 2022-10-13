North Dakotans 5-11 Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Next Week

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — COVID-19 booster vaccines for kids from 5 to 11 will be available next week in North Dakota.

Health and Human Services has ordered an initial allocation of 5,600 pediatric bivalent booster doses from the federal government.

They are for those kids who completed the primary series at least two months ago.

The latest vaccine protects against both the original strain and the Omicron strain, the current predominate variant around the world.

It will be available at over 70 health care provider offices throughout North Dakota.

Nearly 21% of the state’s kids from 5 to 11 have completed the primary series.