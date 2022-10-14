LIVE: Downtown Grand Forks Ghost Walk

The city so nice, even the dead don't want to leave.

A ghost walk that takes you through some of the most haunted sites of the city of Grand Forks is back this Halloween weekend.

And it’s so popular it’s nearly sold out.

Downtown Development’s Blue Weber Zoomed in to the Morning Show to talk about the walk, now in its second year.

They do year-round historic walks, but this one focuses on downtown’s ghost stories, and their roots in the area’s tragedies, disasters and mysteries.

The eerie stories of how the hauntings came to be can be unsettling, Weber says.

In one, he tells how a man was crushed to death while working on an elevator in one downtown building.

The group offers a daytime walk for all ages, and a nighttime walk for adults only.

For more information on the world the Downtown Development group does, check out the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/downtownforks/

https://downtownforks.com/