Two Men Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Two man are arrested after another man tells Jamestown police that they carjacked him at gunpoint.
It was reported just before 8 Monday night in the 400 block of 2nd Street Southwest in Jamestown.
A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy spotted the stolen car nearby and attempted to make a stop but the driver fled and the deputy gave chase.
The vehicle eventually stopped and the men were arrested.
38-year-old Christopher Grabinger was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, fleeing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The passenger, 32-year-old Stephen Pierce, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.