Two Men Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Two man are arrested after another man tells Jamestown police that they carjacked him at gunpoint.

It was reported just before 8 Monday night in the 400 block of 2nd Street Southwest in Jamestown.

A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy spotted the stolen car nearby and attempted to make a stop but the driver fled and the deputy gave chase.

The vehicle eventually stopped and the men were arrested.

38-year-old Christopher Grabinger was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, fleeing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The passenger, 32-year-old Stephen Pierce, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.