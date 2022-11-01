American Red Cross And Gate City Bank Joins Forces for Quilt Drive

American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region and Gate City Bank are calling on all quilt makers far and wide this holiday season.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region and Gate City Bank are calling on all quilt makers far and wide this holiday season.

They’re trying to collect 150 new quilts either handmade or bought, to share with veterans in VA homes, hospitals and homes.

They should be made out of preferably new and quality material and they will be washed at the American Red Cross facility.

They will take any size but they prefer 60×80.

Organizers say its crucial to get the quilts in ahead of winter.

“We’re just excited to do that, we’re going to be distributing them to veterans, and through various number of ways, and through whether it be the VA, maybe veterans homes, or at veterans events as well,” said Kevin Mehrer, American Red Cross MN And Dakotas Region.

You can donate now until Thanksgiving at any Gate City Bank location.