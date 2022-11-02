Dia De Los Muertos in Downtown Fargo

Park yourself for awhile tonight at Broadway Square with the Fargo Park District.

It’s a chance to connect with a culture you may not know about tonight — as well as to connect with your friends and loved ones, both living and not.

It’s the Dia de los Muertos celebration in downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square, and it’s got something for everyone in your family.

The holiday, which has indigenous roots from the Central and South American regions, and was brought here to the U.S. where it’s gaining a lot of interest in mainstream culture, celebrates our ancestors who’ve died before us, both the recently deceased and generations in the distant past.

It includes a lot of skeleton imagery, including highly decorated sugar skulls, masks, makeup and other foods.

In the days leading up to the holiday, families build altars, or ofrendas, to honor the memory of their late loved ones.

They will include candles, photos of the dead, and their favorite foods and belongings in life.

The ofrendas are decorated with marigolds, which are said to help guide the spirits of the dead back to the land of the living for the days of November 1st and 2nd, or “days of the dead.”

Tonight’s Broadway Square event kicks off with talks from people who grew up celebrating Dia de Los Muertos the traditional way as part of their culture of origin, and can explain the practices and symbolism behind the celebration.

You’ll be able to sample traditional Dia de los Muertos foods, get your kids involved in family-friendly crafts and activities, and add your mementos of your own loved ones to the community ofrenda — which will be returned at the end of the night, of course.

The Fargo Park District’s Kylie Kanwischer joined the Morning Show to talk live with Emily Welker about the joys of Dia de Los Muertos, and what you can expect if you come out tonight to help celebrate.

https://www.fargoparks.com/broadway-square/news/dia-de-los-muertos-celebration-broadway-square