Ghoul Morning: Finding The Killer’s Identity

The minds behind one of the most amazing, lifesaving Facebook groups you'll ever seen.

They are by turns delicious and deadly, innocent and intoxicating, remarkable and wholly ordinary.

They are the plants and mushrooms spreading silently around us, and the wrong encounter with one could cost your child, your pet, your elderly loved one, even you, your life.

So now, a Facebook group 300-plus experts strong has sprung up, with members all around the world.

The network of plant and mushroom sleuths works together in real time, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, to identify whether the plant or mushroom you’ve just encountered is one of the many harmless and even beneficial species… or something entirely more sinister.

They can save lives in seconds, although not every single story ends happily.

The page is called “Poisons Help: Emergency Identification for Mushrooms and Plants,” and Kerry Woodfield is one of its administrators.

The mycology specialist Zoomed in live from Great Britain to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about what they do, why it’s like nothing else on social media, and what you should do to get their help if you think you’ve been poisoned by a plant or mushroom.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/144798092849300