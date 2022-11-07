Worker Arrives To Smoke Inside N. Fargo Burger King, Fire Found on Roof

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Firefighters put out a small fire on the roof of Burger King, across from the Fargodome.

A worker called 911 shortly after 5 am saying there was smoke inside the building when they showed up for their shift.

Crews couldn’t find anything burning inside so they climbed onto the roof and found a fire in a air handling unit.

They were able to quickly put that fire out and get the area overhauled.

No one was hurt.