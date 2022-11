House Catches Fire In Rural Warren, Minnesota

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A house is lost in a fire in rural Warren, Minnesota.

Polk County Sheriff’s office got the call to the property just before 7 a.m.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the single-story house fully engulfed in flames.

They say the homeowner was notified and they confirmed that no one was inside at the time.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.