LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Dougal

They call him "the beefcake."

This beefy boy may be made out of pure muscle, but in fact, the biggest muscle on Dougan the pit bull is his big, loving heart.

And just because he looks like he spends most of the day in the gym doesn’t mean he wouldn’t rather be hanging out on your couch snuggling with you instead.

Karen Schneider with 4 Luv of Dog got Dougan off the couch

As a matter of fact, Dougan suffers from a medical condition which affects his lower back.

That means he shouldn’t do any long walks, but he can run quite well since the motion accommodates his bone spurs.

Instead, a leisurely walk is more appropriate for the condition, which is managed now by pain medication.

He’s well-behaved and likes a nice squeaky toy, and some dogs but not others. So he’d really do best by being an only dog.

He’s three years old, so he’s in the prime of life — perfect for a family looking for someone still young and lively, but well-mannered.

If Dougan could be the muscle man of your dreams, check out his profile, here.

And don’t forget this weekend’s VIP Event to meet Dougan and other dogs at Down Dog studio, another Meet The Dogs event also this weekend at Petsmart, and of course, help raise money for 4 Luv of Dogs through the Holiday Pet Portraits (humans included!) at Hot Dog! Pet Salon Sunday through Tuesday.