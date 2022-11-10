ND Highway Patrol SUV Involved In Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-94

STUTSMAN CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Around two dozen vehicles, including a North Dakota Highway Patrol SUV were involved in a pile-up crash last night on I-94 just east of Jamestown.

This is how the SUV looks.

It started around 6:30 pm when a state trooper witnessed a semi jackknife on the westbound interstate.

Shortly after stopping the patrol vehicle was hit.

The trooper was outside at the time and had to jump into the median to avoid being hit.

That led to seven other crashes with several people being taken to the Jamestown hospital with varying injuries.

There was a fine mist that caused the highway to ice.

Westbound I-94 was closed for nearly 4 hours while the wreckage was cleaned up.