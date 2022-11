Jamestown Man Gets 3 Years For Fatal 2021 Crash

BARNES CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Jamestown man is sentenced to three years in prison for a fatal crash this summer in Barnes County.

Wyatt Staloch had changed his plea to guilty earlier this month in the death of Christina Anderson in July.

He was charged with three felony counts of Duty in Accident Involving Death or Personal Injury.

During the sentence hearing last week, Staloch was also ordered to pay nearly$5,800 in fines and court fees.