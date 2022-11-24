Pet Connection: Meet Keya

Keya is a small girl with a big personality in this week's Pet Connection from the Humane Society of the Lakes

Keya is a short girl with a big heart. The 5 1/2 year-old is affectionately called “Short Stack” by the folks at the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes.

She came to them as a transfer from Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue.

Keys is a sweet girl who loves attention, treats and pets and belly scratches.

She would go well in a home with other dogs and children who can play gently. She would need supervision around cats.

All Keya wants is someone to love. Find out more about here by clicking here.

You can also support the pets at the Humane Society of the Lake at their annual Tuxes and Tails gala. The theme this year is The Great Gatsby. The gala is Saturday, December 3rd from 6-10 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes. Find ticket information by clicking here.