LIVE: Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus Christmas Concert

The pandemic might have kept them away, but our old friends from the FMGMC are back and sounding better than ever.

The Morning Show got a visit from some old friends to kick off our Merry Morning holiday season coverage.

The Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus stopped by the studio to give us a sneak preview of their upcoming Christmas concert, “Christmas Soup.”

The group’s seen a number of changes since the pandemic struck.

First, they had to scale way, way back, as did most singing groups.

Many vocal groups reported a drop not just in the number of rehearsals and performances because of the risk of Covid, but also a drop in membership.

But now they’re back and ready to perform in a December 10th show, “Christmas Soup,” at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Fargo.

It’s an eclectic mix of humorous songs, and those that are more traditional Christmas fare.

And for the first time, the Gay Men’s Chorus will also feature drag performers.

Chorus director Angel Lira sat down for a live interview with Emily Welker to talk about the show, and why Lira says the horrific shooting at the Colorado Springs Club Q is top of mind for the choral members as they prepared to perform the song “Merry Everything” for the Morning Show.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1620551701710807?ref=newsfeed