LIVE: Concordia Christmas Concert Returns

Crunch time for concert setup.

It’s one of the most spectacular sounds and sights of the season.

And it’s coming back full strength for the first time since the pandemic.

Concordia College is in the final stages of preparation for its annual Christmas concert.

It’s now in its 96th year.

The concert features nearly three hundred student singers, in three separate choirs, plus a full symphony orchestra.

The backdrop is a one-hundred sixty foot long mural, newly designed each year by the artist.

This year’s title is “Star of Bethlehem, Lead Us To Peace.”

The mural’s comprised of separate panels, some up to 24 feet high, printed with a stained-glass influenced design, and then wallpapered on.

It’s an effect you have to see in person to fully appreciate, according to Dr. Michael Culloton, the artistic director of the show and its conductor.

Culloton joined Emily Welker live for a look behind the scenes as crews worked to build the set for this week’s concert, and talked about what it’s like to see it in person, both as a director and as one of Concordia’s former students.

Christmas Concert | Concordia College